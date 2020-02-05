Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $541,000 Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.69.

KMB traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.41. 57,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $111.51 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

