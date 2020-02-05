Mears Group (LON:MER) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mears Group (LON:MER) in a report issued on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MER. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of MER traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 304 ($4.00). 113,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,226. Mears Group has a 52-week low of GBX 220 ($2.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 323 ($4.25). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 301.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 270.18. The firm has a market cap of $335.89 million and a P/E ratio of 14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

