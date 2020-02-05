Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $167,466,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 155.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $129,292,000 after purchasing an additional 725,146 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $868,534,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Medtronic by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,149,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,441,000 after purchasing an additional 612,507 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Medtronic by 11.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,125,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $556,683,000 after purchasing an additional 545,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

MDT stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.42. 201,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,227,621. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.67. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $158.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

