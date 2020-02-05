Megacoin (MEC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $74,190.00 and $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.26 or 0.00748894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009357 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007353 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,455,850 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

