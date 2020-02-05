Menhaden (LON:MHN) Trading 1.4% Higher

Menhaden PLC (LON:MHN)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 99.13 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 100.50 ($1.32), 4,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 50,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.13 ($1.30).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 94.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 85.61.

Menhaden Company Profile (LON:MHN)

The Company's investment objective is to generate long-term Shareholder returns, predominantly in the form of capital growth, by investing in businesses and opportunities, irrespective of their size, location or stage of development, delivering or benefiting from the efficient use of energy and resources.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Menhaden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Menhaden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.