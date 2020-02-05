Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded to “Positive” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a $820.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $500.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MELI. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $695.32.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $709.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.21 and a beta of 1.57. Mercadolibre has a 52 week low of $338.95 and a 52 week high of $698.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $635.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $589.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Mercadolibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Mercadolibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

