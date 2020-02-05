Mercer International Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Mercer International in a report released on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.54). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MERC. TD Securities downgraded Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $704.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.84. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

