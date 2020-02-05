Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $103.53

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $103.53 and traded as high as $118.10. Merck KGaA shares last traded at $117.80, with a volume of 510,273 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €105.47 ($122.64).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €111.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €103.66.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.