Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.595 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Meredith has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Meredith has a payout ratio of 36.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:MDP traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.12. Meredith has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Meredith had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Meredith’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meredith will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

