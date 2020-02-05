Metronome (MET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $327,945.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Metronome has a market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $327,945.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00004568 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $51.55, $13.77 and $18.94.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $271.91 or 0.02960503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00198070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00132246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,694,774 coins and its circulating supply is 10,170,525 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $18.94, $51.55, $20.33, $5.60, $7.50, $13.77, $33.94, $50.98, $24.68, $24.43 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

