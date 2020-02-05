M&G (LON:VTY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of M&G (LON:VTY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 1,380 ($18.15) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,170 ($15.39).

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,520 ($19.99) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,428 ($18.78).

Shares of VTY stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,420 ($18.68). 1,104,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 13.49. M&G has a 12-month low of GBX 1,263.27 ($16.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,397 ($18.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

