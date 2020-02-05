M&G’s (MNG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MNG. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 278 ($3.66) to GBX 297 ($3.91) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 295 ($3.88) price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&G currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 276.60 ($3.64).

Shares of MNG stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 243 ($3.20). 12,003,672 shares of the company were exchanged. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 201.20 ($2.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 282.30 ($3.71). The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 242.10.

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

