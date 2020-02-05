Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Trading Down 0.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock to $11.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Micro Focus International traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.00, 26,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 392,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Micro Focus International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the second quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 26.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,763 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 459,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 22,164 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 17.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 243.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22.

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

