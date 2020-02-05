Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.35-1.51 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.35-1.51 EPS.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.71. 3,408,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,866. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.20. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $77.66 and a 12 month high of $112.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

