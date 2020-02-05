Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $112.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $4.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.71. 3,408,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $77.66 and a twelve month high of $112.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,567,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,122,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,401,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,803 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 210.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after purchasing an additional 946,967 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,383,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,108,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.