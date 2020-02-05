Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-1.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.313-1.403 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Microchip Technology also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.35-1.51 EPS.

MCHP stock traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,408,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,866. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.20. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $77.66 and a 1-year high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.29.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

