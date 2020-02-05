Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) EVP Jean Philippe Courtois Sells 18,000 Shares

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Microsoft stock traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.12. 36,376,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,203,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,294.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $104.26 and a 52-week high of $180.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

