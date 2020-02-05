Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Given “Buy” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their buy rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $26.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MIST. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,858. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,434,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,951,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 692,771 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,920.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

