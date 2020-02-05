Miller Investment Management LP Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Miller Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Miller Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.06. 197,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,422. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $152.70 and a 1-year high of $184.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

