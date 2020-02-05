Miller Investment Management LP Sells 131 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Miller Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 319,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,915,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN traded up $10.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.50. 1,963,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,062. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.14%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.