Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Shares Gap Down to $1.75

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.52, but opened at $1.75. Miragen Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 2,544,942 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGEN shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Miragen Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

The stock has a market cap of $45.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,037.02% and a negative return on equity of 113.02%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 37.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 169,086 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 901.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 360,746 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

About Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

