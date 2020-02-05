Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Mission Ready Solutions Inc (CVE:MRS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 144175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.81, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 million and a PE ratio of -1.48.

About Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides decontamination, cleaning, and repair services of protective services gear to defense, security, and protective services agencies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services.

