MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Brokerages predict that MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.13. MiX Telematics reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 million.

MIXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

MIXT stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $304.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 233,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 12.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 26.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 93,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 37.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

