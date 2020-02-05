MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

MIXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded MiX Telematics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of MIXT stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 149,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,825. The stock has a market cap of $304.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.72. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 229,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 44,474 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 233,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 93,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. 37.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

