Mizuho Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $130.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.19% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.23.

PCTY opened at $149.76 on Wednesday. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $150.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.78 and a 200-day moving average of $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 144.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 107,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $11,962,837.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,176,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,191,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 504,350 shares of company stock worth $58,701,709. 37.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 53.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 38.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $1,221,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $968,000. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

