Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.98 million. Modine Manufacturing updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.85-1.00 EPS.

Shares of MOD stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 628,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,406. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $373.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

In related news, VP Matthew J. Mcburney sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $33,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Burke acquired 10,000 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.