Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 122,444 shares during the quarter. Monro accounts for approximately 1.8% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.44% of Monro worth $37,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNRO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Monro by 1,259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,664,000 after buying an additional 137,535 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Monro in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Monro by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNRO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

MNRO opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average of $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. Monro Inc has a 1-year low of $61.42 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monro Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.