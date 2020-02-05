Montag & Caldwell LLC Buys Shares of 1,500 Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VAR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.78. 97,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,648. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.92 and a 1-year high of $150.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

VAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 6,106 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $874,867.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $636,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,851 shares of company stock worth $3,329,804. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

