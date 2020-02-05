Montag & Caldwell LLC Cuts Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lessened its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $28,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,133,390,000 after purchasing an additional 238,036 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,600,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,660,000 after purchasing an additional 236,870 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,727,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,029,000 after acquiring an additional 31,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,564,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.36.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.39. 547,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,407. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $169.57 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

