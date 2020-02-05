Montag & Caldwell LLC Decreases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Montag & Caldwell LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 564,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,820 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up 2.9% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $61,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,197,317,000 after purchasing an additional 456,490 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 53,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.51. The company had a trading volume of 27,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.76 and a 200 day moving average of $98.79. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $83.78 and a 12 month high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cross Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.23.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $926,820.00. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.