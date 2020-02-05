Montag & Caldwell LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 509.8% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,311 shares in the company, valued at $752,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $466,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,711.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,305 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,475. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.86.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.74. The stock had a trading volume of 16,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,624. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.50. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $97.66.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

