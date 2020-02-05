Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $45.71 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Montag & Caldwell LLC cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 2.2% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $45,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,685 shares of company stock worth $3,072,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.75. The company had a trading volume of 37,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,935. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.24. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $154.02 and a 12 month high of $213.79. The stock has a market cap of $132.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

