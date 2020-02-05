Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 23,442 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Montag & Caldwell LLC decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,035 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 23,442 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 3.8% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Abbott Laboratories worth $79,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.11. 93,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,449,428. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.