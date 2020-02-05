Morgan Stanley Increases Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target to $203.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Shares of HON stock opened at $175.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.13. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 27.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

