Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Boosted by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at $12,492,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $54.85. 344,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,661,028. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average is $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

