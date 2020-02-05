Morse Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Morse Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Churchill Downs by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 10.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $239,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.16 per share, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHDN traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.40. 1,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,925. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $152.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

