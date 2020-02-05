Morse Asset Management Inc Takes $337,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,555,000 after buying an additional 1,251,901 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 226,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $649,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $27,743,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

MPC traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average is $57.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

