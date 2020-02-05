Msci (NYSE:MSCI) PT Raised to $335.00

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $270.00 to $335.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Msci from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Msci currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $279.00.

MSCI traded up $8.50 on Friday, hitting $301.15. 466,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,075. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.12 and its 200-day moving average is $243.95. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.21. Msci has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $303.12.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 237.36% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Msci will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other news, COO Laurent Seyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.58, for a total value of $2,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,452,651.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,873 shares of company stock worth $11,659,068 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Msci by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,201,000 after purchasing an additional 423,160 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 406.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,013,000 after buying an additional 124,370 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,295,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,946,000 after buying an additional 85,403 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 30.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,372,000 after buying an additional 64,680 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 172.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after buying an additional 60,721 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

