MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $187.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE MSGN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. 21,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,069. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. MSG Networks has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $24.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSGN. ValuEngine raised MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim cut MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MSG Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

