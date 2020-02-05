MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $955-995 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $977.04 million.MTS Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.20-2.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.51. 2,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79. MTS Systems has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $63.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $963.33 million, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.84 million. MTS Systems had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MTS Systems will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTSC. BidaskClub raised shares of MTS Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of MTS Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded MTS Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on MTS Systems from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MTS Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.33.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Hore acquired 10,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.84 per share, with a total value of $498,739.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 46,880 shares of company stock worth $1,247,219 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.