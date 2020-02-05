Mueller Water Products, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

Mueller Water Products has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

NYSE:MWA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,885. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $382,167.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,983.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 12,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $142,424.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,787 shares of company stock worth $726,560 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

