Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 80 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 178.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $507,419.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total transaction of $769,124.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,987. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock traded down $3.55 on Wednesday, hitting $291.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,380. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.18 and a fifty-two week high of $305.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.15 and its 200-day moving average is $266.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

