Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,074,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,490 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $497,718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,718 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 15,152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $290,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,665,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $301,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.11. 42,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $149.09 and a one year high of $188.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.09 and its 200 day moving average is $171.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

