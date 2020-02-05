Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $59.54 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 902,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,536,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 520.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,700. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average is $66.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

