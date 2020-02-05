MyWish Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $264.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, MyWish has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. MyWish has a total market cap of $164,468.00 and approximately $264.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish token can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia and COSS.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MyWish Profile

MyWish was first traded on August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,797,323 tokens. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

