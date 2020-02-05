Nano One Materials (CVE:NNO) Shares Up 11.4%

Shares of Nano One Materials Corp (CVE:NNO) shot up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.47, 298,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 218% from the average session volume of 93,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

The stock has a market cap of $88.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Nano One Materials Company Profile (CVE:NNO)

Nano One Materials Corp. focuses on developing processing technology for the production of high performance nano-structured materials for use in lithium ion batteries in Canada. It serves the energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications markets.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Nano One Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano One Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.