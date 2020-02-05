NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.10

NanoXplore Inc (CVE:GRA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.10 and last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 148239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

The firm has a market cap of $217.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.40.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$19.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NanoXplore Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

