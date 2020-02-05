Naos Emerging Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NCC) Insider Sells A$17,730.62 in Stock

Naos Emerging Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NCC) insider Sebastian Evans sold 16,727 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.06 ($0.75), for a total transaction of A$17,730.62 ($12,574.91).

Sebastian Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Sebastian Evans purchased 4,125 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$371.25 ($263.30).

On Friday, January 24th, Sebastian Evans purchased 40,000 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,800.00 ($28,936.17).

On Tuesday, January 28th, Sebastian Evans purchased 63,000 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$64,260.00 ($45,574.47).

On Monday, January 13th, Sebastian Evans purchased 720 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$64.08 ($45.45).

On Wednesday, January 8th, Sebastian Evans purchased 4,340 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$381.92 ($270.87).

On Monday, December 30th, Sebastian Evans purchased 47,377 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,169.18 ($2,956.86).

On Tuesday, December 17th, Sebastian Evans purchased 1,236 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$107.53 ($76.26).

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Sebastian Evans purchased 28,204 shares of Naos Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,425.54 ($1,720.24).

Shares of ASX:NCC remained flat at $A$1.06 ($0.75) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 50,627 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.05. Naos Emerging Opportunities Company Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.86 ($0.61) and a 52 week high of A$1.18 ($0.83).

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

