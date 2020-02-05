Narwhal Capital Management Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $269.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

