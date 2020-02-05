National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut National Grid from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised National Grid from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered National Grid from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

NGG stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,384. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid has a 1 year low of $48.83 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

